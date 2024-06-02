Meet single mother who left abusive marriage, sold tea on a cart for 50 paisa, now earns Rs 2 lakh daily, owns famous...

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, in a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin man named Narayan against her wish. After a few months, her husband became abusive.

Self-made people who conquer adversities to achieve extraordinary success in life, are the most inspiring people. One such life story is of Patricia Narayan, a woman who beat all odds to build a successful business empire.

Born in Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu, in a traditional Christian family, Patricia was only 17 when she was married to a Hindu Brahmin man named Narayan against her wish. After a few months, her husband became abusive.

After a year, she left home with her two children. She returned to her parent’s home and he accepted them. Thereafter, Patricia shifted and became independent.

She nurtured a deep interest in cooking, so she decided to make it into a career. After taking a loan from her mother, she cooked pickles and jams at home. In a single day, they sold out everything. To expand her business, Patricia started a cart near Marina Beach, one of the most busy public spaces in Chennai. She sold one cup of coffee for 50 paise on her initial days.

Thereafter, she expanded her business and employed two disabled workers to sell snacks, fresh juice, coffee, and tea. Her sales increased to Rs. 700. From 1982 to 2003, she continued her business and earned well to support her family.

She then started establishing canteen branches in every office in Chennai. In 1998, she became a partner in the Sangeetha Restaurant business.

In 2006, Patricia and her son founded Sandheepha, their first restaurant, in honour of her daughter, who died in a car accident. With 14 locations and over 200 employees, the Sandeepha Chain of Restaurants is thriving today.

It generates a staggering daily revenue of over Rs 2 lakh, and the total net worth of Patricia Narayan has crossed Rs 100 crore.