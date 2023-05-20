Drug lab busted in Noida, 9 arrested, police seize meth worth Rs 200 crore

Greater Noida drug lab busted | Photo: PTI

A gang who cooked meth in a sophisticated lab which they set up in a three-storey house in Greater Noida sold over 22kg of drugs. The drug that the gand sold is worth Rs 1,000 crore in the past year, revealed initial investigation. The gang would send new members to Africa to get trained on how to combine various chemicals to produce MDMA, police commissioner Laxmi Singh told.

In a raid conducted on Wednesday morning, 46kg of MDMA, approximately worth Rs 200 crore in the international market was seized from the house in Theta 2. Seven students who came on student visas were arrested there.

"The methamphetamine recovered is in the white, purest form. The nine foreigners were staying on rent in the house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida," Singh said.

As per the police commissioner, police have also seized raw material to produce methamphetamine worth Rs 100 crore more. Those held have been identified as Anudum Emmanuel, Ajoku Ubaka, Daniel Azuh, Levi Uzochukw, Jacob Emefiele, Kofie, Chidi Ijiagwa (all eight from Nigeria) and Dramemond (from Senegal), the police said.

The raw material seized from their possession included methyl alcohol, hypo phosphoric acid, hydrosulfuric acid, iodine crystals, ammonia, ephedrine, acetone, sulfur, and copper salt, police said, adding they also seized equipment used in manufacturing the synthetic drugs, along with high-quality face masks from the house. On modus operandi of the gang, police said the accused had a drug supply syndicate in Delhi-NCR and operated from their rented premises in Jaitpur-Vaispur village in Sector Theta 2.

Read: IAF grounds entire fleet of MiG-21 amid spate of crashes

(With inputs from PTI)