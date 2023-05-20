Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Drug lab busted in Noida, 9 arrested, police seize meth worth Rs 200 crore

The UP police have arrested a gang of 9 youths from Africa with students visa for setting up a meth lab in Greater Noida. The gang sold over Rs 1,000 crore in past year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Drug lab busted in Noida, 9 arrested, police seize meth worth Rs 200 crore
Greater Noida drug lab busted | Photo: PTI

A gang who cooked meth in a sophisticated lab which they set up in a three-storey house in Greater Noida sold over 22kg of drugs. The drug that the gand sold is worth Rs 1,000 crore in the past year, revealed initial investigation.  The gang would send new members to Africa to get trained on how to combine various chemicals to produce MDMA, police commissioner Laxmi Singh told. 

In a raid conducted on Wednesday morning, 46kg of MDMA, approximately worth Rs 200 crore in the international market was seized from the house in Theta 2. Seven students who came on student visas were arrested there. 

"The methamphetamine recovered is in the white, purest form. The nine foreigners were staying on rent in the house located in Sector Theta 2 of Greater Noida," Singh said.

As per the police commissioner, police have also seized raw material to produce methamphetamine worth Rs 100 crore more. Those held have been identified as Anudum Emmanuel, Ajoku Ubaka, Daniel Azuh, Levi Uzochukw, Jacob Emefiele, Kofie, Chidi Ijiagwa (all eight from Nigeria) and Dramemond (from Senegal), the police said.

The raw material seized from their possession included methyl alcohol, hypo phosphoric acid, hydrosulfuric acid, iodine crystals, ammonia, ephedrine, acetone, sulfur, and copper salt, police said, adding they also seized equipment used in manufacturing the synthetic drugs, along with high-quality face masks from the house. On modus operandi of the gang, police said the accused had a drug supply syndicate in Delhi-NCR and operated from their rented premises in Jaitpur-Vaispur village in Sector Theta 2.

Read: IAF grounds entire fleet of MiG-21 amid spate of crashes

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K makes debut on Cannes red carpet in princess gown, proud dad reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.