IAF grounds entire fleet of MiG-21 amid spate of crashes

IAF grounds fleet of MiG 21 | Photo: PTI

A MiG 21 crashed in Rajasthan recently killing three people, although the pilot had ejected safely. Keeping in consideration of the continuous crashes of MiG fighter planes, the IAF has grounded all the MiG 21 planes.

A senior official was quoted by ANI saying, "The MiG 21 fleet has been grounded till the investigation is carried out and reasons for the crash are ascertained." This decision was taken after the crash on May 8.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the matter is underway and authorities are trying to pinpoint the reason behind these continuous MiG 21 crashes. This is thought to be the 12th IAF crash this year alone. In the last 60 years over 400 MiG-21 fighter planes have crashed.

The Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the crash.

Read: Delhi's temperature will rise to 55 degree Celsius, 30 times more heat waves if...

On May 8, the aircraft was on a routine sortie when the crash erupted. The Indian Air Force shared a statement, sharing details of the incident and assured of an investigation into the matter. There are only three MiG 21 squadrons operating in the IAF and all of them will be phased out by the beginning of 2025.