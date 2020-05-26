Doctor suicide case: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal seeks bail, says charges 'completely false and fabricated'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of the alleged suicide of a doctor last month, has filed for bail in a Delhi court.

Jarwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Jarwal's application, which is listed for hearing on Wednesday, claimed that the allegations against him were "completely false and fabricated and he had no role in the unfortunate suicide of the deceased and as a public representative, he is equally pained by the death of the person."

Rajendra Singh, 52, had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18 and had blamed Jarwal in his suicide note. Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, was arrested on May 9. A close aide of Jarwal, identified as Kapil Nagar, was also arrested in the case.

The bail plea filed by advocates Mohd Irshad and Ravi Drall claimed that there was "no direct and indirect contact from the deceased in recent past" and there was no question of harassment or money was ever being asked from him or his family.

"It is therefore again contended on behalf of the Applicant/Accused that he is falsely implicated and the entire allegation against him is part of a well crafted conspiracy. He denies all the allegations are false and baseless and politically motivated," the plea further said.

The veracity of the suicide note is a "matter of the investigation and there might be a case that the same has been used as tool to take revenge as the Applicant/Accused acted heavily against the tanker mafia," it said.

Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar were booked on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after the doctor allegedly committed suicide on April 18. The MLA had claimed innocence as Delhi Police began a probe in the matter.

In a four-page suicide letter, the doctor had held Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar responsible for his suicide, following which police registered a case at Neb Sarai Police Station against the MLA and others on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

The doctor's son had told the police that his father ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007. The FIR alleged that Singh had been threatened and intimidated for extortion by Jarwal and Nagar.

Jarwal had denied the charges and claimed that he had not met or spoken to Singh in the last 8-10 months.

"I have received this information through media that a doctor, who used to have a business in water tankers, has committed suicide and has mentioned my name in his suicide note. I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven't met or spoken to him in the last 8-10 months," Jarwal had said in a statement at the time.

The MLA had said that he had full faith in the judiciary was ready to face any investigation.