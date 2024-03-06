DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: Zoya Aggarwal wins in editor's choice category for trailblazing performance

Meet Zoya Aggarwal, an Indian commercial pilot who wins the Editor's choice award in DNA Women Achiever Award.

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024: DNA India recognises Zoya Aggarwal as the winner of the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2024 in the editor's choice category. Zoya Aggarwal is an Indian commercial pilot who has flown for Air India.

She captained an all-woman crew on the inaugural flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, one of the longest non-stop air routes in the world. Zoya became the youngest woman pilot in India to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013.

She caught attention for her role in saving a passenger's life on a flight to New York in 2015. One passenger complained of breathlessness and Zoya Aggarwal decided to turn around the flight and land at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The passenger was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Aggarwal was the co-pilot of the first repatriation flight during the Covid-19 pandemic under an initiative launched by the government of India. She wins the DNA Women Achiever Award in the editor's choice category.