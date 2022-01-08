Delhi weekend curfew begins: Know what's allowed, what's not

Delhi is under a 55-hour curfew with the weekend restrictions starting at 10 pm on Friday (January 7) until 5 am on Monday (January 10). With the city battling with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government brought in more restrictions. However, essential services will continue uninterrupted, and DTC buses and Metro trains will run to their full seating capacity throughout the week.

Here's all you need to know about the 55-hour weekend curfew in Delhi:

The curfew will remain in effect from 10 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays. Essential services - food and medicine services - will continue uninterrupted.

Hospitals, health centres, police, firefighters, and emergency services will continue to operate as normal.

Except for essential services, no one will be allowed to move out of their homes for any other purpose. Those going out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards.

People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in.

Government offices in the city, barring essential services, will have to implement work from home for employees.

Private offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity and the remaining workforce must work from home.

There will be no restriction on movement for rail, bus or air travel.

People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed to travel on the production of valid tickets.

Metro services shall continue but the frequency will be increased to 15 to 20 minutes.

Restaurants will remain closed but home delivery will be allowed. In the e-commerce sector, the home delivery of only essential items will be allowed.

Pregnant women and patients going to get medical and health services, along with attendants, will be exempted on showing of valid identity cards and a doctor's prescription.

The movement of individuals for marriage-related gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed on the production of a soft or a hard copy of the invitation card.

Students will also be allowed to go to examination centres on the production of valid admit cards.