Delhi weekend curfew: Know who all are exempted from restrictions and how

As the national capital battles with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided to bring more restriction in the city including weekend curfew. However, DTC buses and metro trains will return to running to their full seating capacity throughout the week.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement of imposition of a weekend curfew in Delhi. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority held on Tuesday. The weekend curfew will be imposed from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday.

"There will be curfew on Saturdays and Sundays. People are requested to step out only when it is absolutely necessary," Manish Sisodia said. The regular night curfew will continue to remain in force.

Who is exempted during weekend curfew

Essential and emergency service providers shall be allowed during weekend and night curfew on production of valid identity cards.

Central government officials, those in autonomous or subordinate government offices and PSUs will be exempted on production of ID cards.

Judges and all judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi, advocates and legal counsels connected with the cases are exempted.

They have to produce valid identity cards, service ID cards, entry passes with photo or permission letters issued by the court administration.

Employees in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post will be exempted.

Doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and those engaged in other medical services will be exempted from weekend and night curfew.

Those associated with hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies will be exempted.

Medical oxygen suppliers and those engaged in other medical and health services will be exempted on production of valid identity cards.

Pregnant women and patients who are going to get medical and health services along with an attendant need to produce doctor's prescription.

Anyone going to get tested for COVID-19 or to get vaccinated may do so by furnishing a valid identity card.

Those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals will be allowed during curfew if they furnish valid tickets.

Personnel engaged in electronic and print media will be exempted upon the production of a valid identity card.

Candidates or students shall be allowed to appear in examinations on the production of valid admit cards.

The staff deployed for exam duties shall also be allowed to travel on the production of a valid identity card or examination duty order.

Movement of individuals for wedding-related gatherings will be allowed if they produce a soft or hard copy of the wedding invitation.