Weekend curfew in Delhi to curb COVID-19 spread - Know what will be closed

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in National Capital Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has imposed a weekend curfew to contain the spread of the infection.

However, Delhi is expected to report around 4,000 cases today (Tuesday) with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals.

Government offices in the city will have to implement work from home for employees. Private offices will operate at 50 per cent capacity on weekends.

They said government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home.

The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18. According to the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a positivity rate of more than five per cent for two consecutive days is one of the criteria to declare a 'red alert' which would mean a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities in the capital.

