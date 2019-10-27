Cyclone Kyarr intensifies into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; Indian Coast Guard scrambles ships, jets

Cyclone Kyarr has intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall at a few places over coastal districts of Maharashtra, Goa and north Karnataka on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned.

The weather department has said that sea condition will be phenomenal over east-central Arabian Sea around the till October 28, warning fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Kyarr which has intensified into "Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm" with a wind speed of over 200 kmph is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days.

"Gale wind, speed reaching 185-195 kmph gusting to 215 kmph, is prevailing around the system centre over eastcentral Arabian Sea and very likely to increase gradually becoming 210-220 kmph gusting to 240 kmph by afternoon of October 27 over eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea around the system centre," IMD said in a weather update.

IMD also warned of wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph along and off Maharashtra and Goa and Karnataka coast on Sunday morning & off south Gujarat coast during the day.

"It will be rough to very rough along and off Maharashtra and Goa and Karnataka coasts during next 12 hours. It is also very likely to be rough to very rough over northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat coast during next 24 hours," IMD said in an update issued at 2 am on Sunday.

The wind speed will start to slow down on Monday is likely to be downgraded to "Very Severe Cyclonic Storm" on Tuesday.

The Indian Coast Guard has said that it has so far rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the West Coast.

Ten ICG ships have been deployed for locating the fishing boats and rendering assistance to stranded fisherman in affected areas along the impact areas of cyclones, it said.

Four ICG Dornier aircraft have been tasked for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats. Two ICG Helo sorties have been augmented for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats, it further said.