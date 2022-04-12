Covid 4th wave: Karnataka Health Minister makes BIG statement as Covid-19 XE variant cases increase

Amid the outbreak of the new Covid-19 variant - XE, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on Monday, urged people to complete their Covid-19 vaccination to keep the cases in check and protect themselves.

"Please ensure that all your vaccination doses are completed at the earliest," urged Sudhakar after a meeting with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) amid a rise in cases of the XE variant Covid-19 in some foreign countries.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sudhakar stated that there was an increase in XE variant Covid-19 cases in eight different countries including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, the UK, and Germany.

He also stated that there was an increase in XE cases in Delhi and Haryana. "TAC has suggested thermal screening, strict surveillance, mandatory quarantine for a period of 7-10 days for passengers arriving from these eight countries. The government will soon release guidelines regarding this," said Sudhakar.

He appealed to people to wear masks, stating that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has predicted another Covid-19 wave around June and July.

The Health Minister stressed the fact that many have not completed their second dose. "4.77 crores (98 percent) of people under the 60 plus category have taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and only 49 percent of people have taken their precautionary dose. There already is a declined immunity in this age group. I urge everyone to please complete all doses," Sudhakar said.

"Some have blamed the government for the Covid-19 wave and shortage of vaccines in the past. Now, there is an adequate supply and we have made several requests to people to take the vaccine. People should take the vaccine and cooperate with the government," he added.