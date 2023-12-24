Headlines

COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra reports 50 new cases, 9 JN.1 infections

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

BCCI unlikely to send Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; this nation may host India’s matches

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

BCCI unlikely to send Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; this nation may host India’s matches

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Bollywood actresses who were asked to get their skin colour lightened

8 superfoods for weight loss

6 yoga poses to relieve elbow pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra reports 50 new cases, 9 JN.1 infections

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the new strain as a separate “variant of interest” given its rapidly increasing spread but said that it poses a “low” global public health risk.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: World Health Organization (WHO)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections since the beginning of the spread of novel coronavirus to 81,72,135 nearly three years ago, said a daily bulletin by the health department.

Of the fresh cases, nine were caused by JN.1, increasing the number of infections tied to the new sub-variant in the state to 10, it said.

The JN.1 patients include five from Thane city, two from Pune city, and one each from a rural pocket of Pune district, Akola city and Sindhudurg district. One patient from Pune had travelled to the US, the bulletin said. All the JN.1 patients have recovered, it said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified the new strain as a separate “variant of interest” given its rapidly increasing spread but said that it poses a “low” global public health risk.

Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness, officials had said earlier.

Those suffering from cold, cough, or fever should maintain distance from other people and use masks and wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser, according to doctors.

Maharashtra has so far tested 8,75,65,093 samples for COVID-19, of which 81,72,135 were found to be positive. As many as 80,23,418 patients have been discharged so far, the bulletin added.

According to the Union health ministry’s updated data on Sunday, the country saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742.

In May, following a sustained decline in the trajectory of coronavirus cases, hospitalisations and deaths, and high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV2, the WHO had declared that COVID-19 no longer constituted a public health emergency of international concern.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘COVID-19 JN.1 variant is spreading rapidly but…’: Former AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria gives this advice; Watch

Meet actress who made debut with Salman Khan, became star overnight, got TB, now lives in chawl and runs...

Anand Mahindra responds to Noida boy’s wish of buying Thar for Rs 700, says ‘we would be…’

Major setback for India ahead of T20 World Cup as star batter ruled out of action till February: Reports

'Kisiko batana nahi': Suresh Raina discloses the story behind MS Dhoni's wedding invitation - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE