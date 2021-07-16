COVID-19: Risk of Delta variant even after taking vaccine, reveals study

Even after taking both doses of Corona Vaccine, if you have tested positive for Covid-19, then it is very possible that you have been infected by the Coronavirus Delta variant. This has been found in a new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

According to the study of ICMR and NIV, 86 percent of the people who got the infection after taking the coronavirus vaccine were found to have a delta variant of the virus. However, very few people had to go to the hospital. This means that after taking the vaccine, the coronavirus proves to be less dangerous.

As per the data, even after taking the vaccine, only 9.8 percent of those infected required hospitalization and the mortality rate was also 0.4 percent. It has been said that in most parts of India, the reason for such cases is the Delta variant, but in the northern region, the alpha variant of coronavirus is dominating.

Samples for the ICMR and NIV study were taken from Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Puducherry, New Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Jharkhand. Of these, a total of 604 patients had received the Covishield vaccine, while 71 had received the Covaxin and two Sino Pharma, who had come from outside.

Samples of 677 people were taken from 17 states and all were given two or at least one dose. Of these, 86.09 percent were infected with the delta variant, while some people got the Kappa variant. Of these, 71 percent i.e. 482 patients had symptoms, while 29 percent had no symptoms.

Symptoms seen in patients

Fever- 70%Headache - 56%Cough - 45%Sore throat - 37%Smell and taste missing - 22%Breathlessness – 6%Diarrhea - 6%Redness - 1%

Apart from this, a study done on 3,820 patients of 1,104 hospitals in different cities of the country revealed that there has been a significant improvement in the cases of coronavirus due to the effect of vaccination. Especially those who have taken both doses, are largely spared from the ill effects of the virus.