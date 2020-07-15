COVID-19 outbreak: India's coronavirus death toll nears 25,000 mark; cases cross 9.36 lakh

As the pandemic rages across the country with no signs of stopping anytime soon, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday that there has been a spike of 29,429 COVID-19 cases, and 582 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India.

The total COVID-19 postive cases stand at 9,36,181 including 3,19,840 active cases, 5,92,032 cured, and 24,309 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 2,67,665 positive cases of COVID-19 infection and 10,695 deaths.

Maharashtra is followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,47,324 cases. The state crossed Delhi to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

The national capital is third on the list with 1,15,346 cases.

After Delhi comes Gujarat, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 43,637 cases with 30503 recoveries, and 2,069 fatalities. Karnataka has reported 44,077 cases of which 17,390 have recovered and 842 patients are dead.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 39,724 positive cases so far of which 24,983 patients have recovered and 983 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In Telangana, as many as 37,745 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 24,840 recovered and 375 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 893- people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.

The Health Ministry said that the Union Government has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing, and timely clinical management of the COVID19 cases.

The central government still keeps denying that community transmission is taking place in India.