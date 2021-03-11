COVID-19: Lockdown in Maharashtra's Nagpur from March 15, what's open and what's not

As COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to rise, there will be a lockdown in Nagpur from March 15 to March 21. The move is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

During the lockdown, only essential services will be allowed to operate. Vegetable and milk shops, along with other essential services will continue to operate so that people don't face any problems.

The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

Interestingly, exactly one year ago, the first COVID-19 patient was found in Nagpur on this day.

The development comes as Maharashtra reported 13,659 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which is almost 60 per cent of the country's daily new cases. Notably, six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

A total of 22,854 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 1,89,226 today. The present active caseload in the country now stands at 1.68 per cent of India's total positive cases.