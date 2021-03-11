After Nagpur, lockdown in Mumbai too? Fear looms as city records over 1500 new coronavirus cases

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a warning that the authorities may impose lockdown in Mumbai if coronavirus cases conitnue to rise.

“As of now, it is not on our plan. But certainly, if the cases go up like this, and if we are not getting equal support from citizens, then we can keep that option open after detailed review. That decision will be taken at an appropriate time,” Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told CNN-News18.

Kakani added that BMC is now devising a strategy to shift its focus from slums to high-rise buildings as the COVID-19 cases are rising in buildings. Kakani noted that around 90% new cases are coming from high-rises and buildings and this is the reason why the BMC is now focusing on the buildings and not the slums.

In a related development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (March 10) said that the government is not planning to impose another lockdown in the state and any final call on the imposition of lockdown will be taken after reviewing the situation. CM Thackeray, however, warned that the state goverment may be forced to impose a second lockdown if citizens in the state fail to follow Covid-19 protocol.

Meanwhile, a week-long lockdown has been imposed in Nagpur from March 15. The lockdown will remain in place till March 21. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops, milk and essential services will continue to open. The lockdown has been imposed in all the areas that come under the Nagpur Police Commissionerate.

A total of 13,659 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, the highest one-day count in 2021. Mumbai reported 1,539 cases (highest spike in 24 hours), Pune city 1,384, Nagpur city 1,513, Nashik city 750, Yavatmal district 403, Aurangabad 560 and Pimpri Chinchwad 590. A night curfew was imposed in Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar districts on Wednesday to curb the spread of coronavirus.