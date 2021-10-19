COVID-19: Children likely to get coronavirus vaccine from this month

Major news related to coronavirus vaccination of children has come to the fore in the country. According to the exclusive information received by Zee News, the vaccination of children is going to start in India soon. The wait for the children and parents for the vaccine, which became the protective shield of COVID-19 infection, is about to end.

According to Dr NK Arora, chairman of the Covid-19 Working Group in the country, the vaccination of children will start in the next four to six weeks. However, in the initial phase, only those children will be vaccinated who have already become immunocompromised due to some disease.

In a special conversation with Zee News, Dr NK Arora said that a priority list is being prepared for the vaccination of children. This work will be completed soon, then children will be vaccinated in a phased manner.

The first vaccine will be given to children under 18 years of age who are immunocompromised due to some disease and are 3 to 10 times more likely to develop a serious illness if infected with COVID-19.

Children with weak immunity may start getting the coronavirus vaccine in the next four to six weeks. At the same time, the vaccination of healthy children will be done from the first quarter of 2022 next year. That is, the vaccination of all children below the age of 18 years will start from March-April because according to an estimate, by then, the entire population above 18 years of age in the country would have been vaccinated.

According to the COVID-19 study, coronavirus has little effect on children. But children can be super spreaders, so their vaccination is being worked on fast. Notably, the population of children under the age of 18 in India is about 44 crores.