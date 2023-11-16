Headlines

BJP releases its manifesto for Rajasthan election

BJP released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.

PTI

Nov 16, 2023

The BJP on November 16 released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.

Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ in Jaipur, party chief J.P. Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the State, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress Government.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a ‘mahila thana’ would be set up in every district and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station beside an ‘anti-Romeo squad’ in every city.

He also announced a savings bond of ₹2 lakh on the birth of a girl child and a compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned. Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

