Headlines

A Comprehensive Guide: How to Start Trading and Navigate the Financial Markets

Sailing the Extraordinary: Luxury Yacht Rental Adventures with OneClickDrive in Dubai

Watch: Pat Cummins grabs stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: 'Effort is to complete rescue operation within 2-3 days,' says VK Singh

‘123456’ most common password among Indians in 2023: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sailing the Extraordinary: Luxury Yacht Rental Adventures with OneClickDrive in Dubai

Watch: Pat Cummins grabs stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

World Cup 2023: Shreyas Iyer’s quick runs and Shami’s 7 wickets extra special

10 countries with most Miss Universe titles

Fitness secrets of Virat Kohli

6 amazing skin benefits of chia seeds

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan were offered this film, they didn't agree, movie became one of the biggest flops

First Indian actress to own Rolls Royce, much before Mukesh Ambani; once earned just Rs 1200; not Aishwarya, Sridevi

HomeIndia

India

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: 'Effort is to complete rescue operation within 2-3 days,' says VK Singh

The tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways VK Singh took stock of the operation on Thursday and said that the government and all its agencies are making all efforts to complete within two to three days to rescue 40 workers trapped inside the collapsed under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

"Government, all its agencies and experts with whom we can communicate--the efforts of all of us are aimed at rescuing the workers at the earliest. I have spoken with them and their morale is high. They understand that all efforts are being made for them and we are weighing all options to rescue them," Singh told reporters in Uttarkashi. 

The tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12. He further said that the labourers were confined in a small space of about 2 kilometres in the debris and they were sending in food and water and oxygen via a pipe to the trapped workers. 

"Our priority is to rescue them sooner. Efforts are being made for this. All the agencies are putting effort into this. A new machine is working, whose power and speed are better than the old machine. Our effort is to complete this rescue operation within two to three days. We are also taking the help of international experts. They know that the government is working to rescue them," the minister said.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the rescue operation to evacuate 40 workers. "We are in regular contact with the trapped. All the arrangements for them are being made there. Everyone is safe. Work was done by the NHIDCL and the tunnel was on the verge of completion. Just 400 metres were left... Now we will review it all... PM Modi is reviewing the rescue operation and is continuously in contact with all of us," Dhami told ANI.

The Chief Minister this morning also held a review meeting with senior officials at the state secretariat. Colonel Deepak Patil, who is leading the rescue efforts of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), said, "Union Minister (General VK Singh (Retd) was here and he talked to the labourers. He assured them, and those labourers responded and they liked it."

He said that drilling work has resumed and rescue operations are now moving at a fast pace. "The machine has drilled around 3 metres in half an hour but we cannot give you an exact time as speed could further increase or decrease."

Colonel Patil said that they have considered a third option for which "equipment and machinery are already on wheels."

However, he was optimistic that there was a high chance of the success of Plan B.Detailing the drilling process further, Colonel Patil said they were using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), which combines a drill and blast technique.

"The primary thought process behind this method is to monitor the deformations as you go in. More deformations, more caution, use more rock bolts and use more primary support," he said.

A portion of the tunnel that is being constructed between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri National Highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday following a landslide, trapping 40 workers inside. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Chicken biryani at Rs 30:’ Menu card from 2001 goes viral, triggers nostalgia among netizens

Akash Ambani goes big with Jio AirFiber before competing Elon Musk’s Starlink, plans starts at just Rs 599

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

'Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed': Chinese President Xi Jinping tells US counterpart Biden

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' of his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE