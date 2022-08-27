'Rectify horrendously wrong decision': 134 ex-bureaucrats write to CJI against release of Bilkis Bano convicts

Headlines

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

7 Indoor plants for good sleep at night

7 Tips to overcome weakness during periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha home, wishes 'wisdom, good health, modak' for fans; viral photo wins the internet

HomeIndia

India

'Rectify horrendously wrong decision': 134 ex-bureaucrats write to CJI against release of Bilkis Bano convicts

Bilkis Bano case: The former civil servants said the release of the convicts has 'outraged the nation'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 01:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday, more than 130 former civil servants have written an open letter to him against the premature release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. They also requested him to rectify this 'horrendously wrong decision'.

They asked the CJI to rescind the order of remission passed by the Gujarat government and send the 11 persons convicted of gangrape and murder back to jail to serve out their life sentence. "Like the overwhelming majority of people in our country, we are aghast at what happened in Gujarat a few days ago, on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence," it said.Who wrote the letter to the CJI?

Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, former Cabinet Secretary KM Chandrasekhar, former foreign secretaries Shivshankar Menon and Sujatha Singh and former Home Secretary GK Pillai were among the 134 signatories to the letter, written under the aegis of the Constitutional Conduct Group.The former civil servants said the release of the convicts has "outraged the nation".

"We write to you because we are deeply distressed by this decision of the government of Gujarat and because we believe that it is only the Supreme Court which has the prime jurisdiction, and hence the responsibility, to rectify this horrendously wrong decision," the letter read.READ | What is methamphetamine, the drug given to Sonali Phogat by Sudhir Sangwan in Curlies?SC issues notice to Centre and Gujarat governmentOn August 25, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Centre and the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the release of the 11 convicts and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning in 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven killed.In January 2008, a special CBI court in Mumbai sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.The former civil servants wrote, "The case was a rare one because not only were the rapists and murderers punished, but so, too, were the policemen and doctors who tried to tamper with and erase the evidence to protect the accused and cover up the crime."After serving 15 years in jail, one of the accused, Radheshyam Shah, approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release, the letter said.The Gujarat High Court which had earlier been approached for this purpose had dismissed his plea while observing that the "appropriate government" to decide the case was that of Maharashtra and not Gujarat, it said. Radheshyam Shah then filed a plea in the Supreme Court.The Supreme Court, on Radheshyam Shah's plea, also directed that the application for premature release be considered by the Gujarat government within two months, and in terms of its policy dated 9 July 1992, it said."We are puzzled about why the Supreme Court saw the matter as so urgent that a decision had to be taken within two months, as also by the Supreme Court ordering that the case should be examined as per Gujarat's 1992 remission policy and not its current one," the letter said."In view of these glaring deviations from established law, departure from government policy and propriety, and the chilling impact that this release will have, not just on Bilkis Bano and her family and supporters, but also on the safety of all women in India, especially those who belong to minority and vulnerable communities, we urge you to rescind the order of remission passed by the Gujarat government and send the 11 persons convicted of gangrape and murder back to jail to serve out their life sentence," they wrote.(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

Mohanlal, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban to release on this date, fans say ‘the king is coming’

'Let me surprise you': Atlee to release different cut of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan on OTT

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE