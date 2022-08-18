Bihar: CCTV footage shows boy shooting girl in Patna

Patna, Bihar: In a shocking incident, a boy shot a minor girl in Patna's Indrapuri locality on camera. CCTV footage of the crime shows the man ambushing the unsuspecting woman.
The victim has sustained a bullet injury in her neck and is undergoing treatment.
The viral video shows the boy sneaking in behind the girl in what appears to be a deserted area. As she descended down the stairs the man shot her in the neck.
The incident took place on Wednesday. The woman is the daughter of a vegetable vendor. Police said it appears to be a case linked to a love affair.
The investigation is on.
