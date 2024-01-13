Atal Setu: All you need to know about India's longest sea link

Atal Setu is a scientific marvel in addition to having a profoundly positive impact on Mumbai residents' daily lives.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), popularly referred to as Atal Setu was officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, making it the longest sea bridge in the nation. It is anticipated to cut the two hours it takes to travel between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai down to just 20 minutes.

At a cost exceeding Rs 17,840 crore, the 21.8-kilometer bridge is a testament to India's engineering prowess. Atal Setu is a scientific marvel in addition to having a profoundly positive impact on Mumbai residents' daily lives. According to a press release from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the amount of steel used in its construction is equal to the weight of 500 Boeing aircraft and 17 times that of the Eiffel Tower.

Using 254 seismic isolation bearings, Atal Setu creates a barrier between the bridge deck and the piers that support it. These bearings enable the deck to move independently during an earthquake, absorbing vibrations and safeguarding the building.

Under stress, ductile concrete piers with a special design bend rather than shatter. This adaptability aids in releasing seismic energy without endangering the bridge. The bridge deck is made up of precisely assembled precast concrete segments that are manufactured off-site. This quick construction method guarantees constant quality while minimizing disturbance.

Caisson foundations are essential to the construction of sea bridges because they offer reliable support in the face of harsh maritime conditionsThis mechanism is employed in the construction of the Atal Setu. Caisson foundations function by giving sea bridges a sturdy, waterproof support structure.

Constructing this enormous bridge involves many difficult tasks, one of which is building underwater. The foundations and pylons of the bridge were built using sophisticated machinery such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and skilled divers.