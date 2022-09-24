Ankita Bhandari murder case: Pulkit Arya's resort demolished, Pushkar Dhami orders SIT

Uttarakhand: Pulkit Arya's resort demolished.

The Pauri administration has demolished the illegal resort built by BJP leader's son Pulkit Arya, who is accused of murdering 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday that he has ordered the demolition of all illegally constructed resorts of the accused.

"I have directed all DMs to take action against all resorts that have been constructed illegally. The action was taken against the resort of the accused. Forensic & other tests will take place there, so sealing is being done. But action will continue," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Saturday morning, the police found the body of the receptionist from the Cheela canal where the accused had allegedly dumped it.

Arya, the main accused, is the owner of the report. He is the son of Vinod Arya, a BJP leader from Haridwar. The leader had been the chairman of the Uttarakhand Mata Kali Board.

Dhami has formed a special investigation team led by DIG P Renuka Devi for Ankita's murder.

He said the report was illegally constructed in the Yamkeshwar block of the Pauri district.

Apart from Arya, police have also arrested resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta.

The trio allegedly murdered the woman and dumped her body into the lake.

Police said they tried to mislead the probe but later admitted to their crime.

The woman had been reported missing at a revenue police outpost by her parents after they did not find her in her room on Monday morning.