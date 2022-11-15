‘Aaftab beats me, will kill me’: Shraddha’s friends reveal chilling details of her live-in relationship

Shraddha Walker (Photo - Facebook)

The gory details of the murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar are being revealed bit by bit by the Delhi police, including the fact that Walkar and her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala were in a seemingly abusive relationship.

Walkar was murdered on the night of May 18, and her killer was none other than her live-in partner Aaftab, who has been arrested by the police. Aaftab cut up Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and disposed of it in a nearby forest over the course of several weeks.

Now, friends of deceased Shraddha Walkar are coming forward and revealing the details of her relationship with Aaftab, suggesting details that clearly show that the accused was abusive and Walkar wanted to get out of the relationship.

Speaking to ANI, Shraddha’s friend Rajat Shukla revealed that initially the couple had started out in a happy relationship, but things took a turn for the worse when Walkar told her friends that Aaftab has been beating her and she wants to leave him.

Shukla said, “She told us in 2019 that she was in a relationship since 2018. They lived together. Initially, they lived happily, but then Shraddha started saying that Aaftab beats her. She wanted to leave him but couldn’t do so.”

Shraddha has said that she was “living in hell” and was afraid that her partner Aaftab “will kill her”, according to her friends. The neighbours and friends of the couple revealed that they used to have fights regularly, and Walkar had feared for her life.

Laxman Nadar, another friend of the victim, said, “They used to have a lot of fights. There was a fight to such an extent that she texted me on WhatsApp and asked me to take her somewhere that night. She said that if she lived with Aftab that night, he would kill her.”

Nadar revealed that her friends had helped her to come out of the house on occasions when Aaftab would get violent, even threatening the accused that they would call the police and file a complaint against him.

Aaftab and Shraddha had gotten into a fight on May 18, which soon turned violent and ended with Aaftab strangling the girl and killing her. He later used a hacksaw to cut her body into pieces and disposed of the parts in a nearby forest in Mehrauli.

