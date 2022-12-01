Search icon
9-year-old raped and strangled to death in Thane, 1 detained

The minor girl was found dead at a bus depot. Police said the body was sent for post-mortem and the report revealed that she was raped.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

File Photo

Police said on Thursday that a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death in the Kalyan area of Thane. An investigation is underway and the police said a case of rape and POCSO was registered at the Mahatma Phule police station.

They added that they are also in the process of examining CCTV footage and are gathering information from locals. According to the police, the minor girl was found dead at a bus depot near Kalyan railway station.

A local informed the police about the body after which it reached the spot. Police said the body was sent for post-mortem and the report revealed that she was raped.

One person was detained in connection with the case, but no arrests have been made so far, the police further informed. The sleuths added that the minor resided in the Vitthalwadi area of Kalyan. Further investigation is underway. 

