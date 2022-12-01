Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

The Kashmir Files row: Anupam Kher reacts to Nadav Lapid calling Vivek Agnihotri's film 'brilliant movie'

Reacting to IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's apology, Anupam Kher, on Thursday, tweeted about truth always prevailing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

The Kashmir Files row: Anupam Kher reacts to Nadav Lapid calling Vivek Agnihotri's film 'brilliant movie'
File Photo

After IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's recent apology following his remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, now Anupam Kher has reacted to the same and spoke about how truth always triumphs.

During an interview with an online portal recently, Nadav Lapid issued an apology for his comments and called The Kashmir Files a 'brilliant film'. He said, "I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted."

READ | The Kashmir Files: Nadav Lapid calls Vivek Agnihotri's film 'brilliant movie' after calling it 'vulgar'

Reacting to the apology, Anupam Kher, on Thursday, tweeted about truth always prevailing. "Ultimately Truth always triumphs! Truth always wins in the end! And sometimes wisdom also puts you on the spot," he said.

Check out his tweet here.

Interestingly, just a few days back, Nadav had said that he stands by his former remarks and maintained that he knew how to recognize propaganda disguised as a movie. "Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude, manipulative, and violent propaganda film," the Israeli filmmaker had said.

READ | The Kashmir Files row: Israeli filmmaker doubles down on film, calls it 'crude, manipulative and violent'

At the time, Anupam Kher had been very open about his displeasure over the IFFI head jury calling the film 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' based. Anupam Kher had also then met with Israel’s Counsel General Kobb Shoshani who apologised 'on behalf of the government.'

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit Community in the 1990s. The film, released in March 2022, obtained varied responses from critics as well as the audience.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Know Pakistani girl Aayesha of 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' fame through these pics
Bipasha Basu, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor: Bollywood actresses who embraced motherhood in 2022
Aindrila Sharma death: Know more about Bengali actress who passed away at 24
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Board exam 2023: Delhi government announces Pre-board exam dates for CBSE class 10, 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.