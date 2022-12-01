The Kashmir Files row: Anupam Kher reacts to Nadav Lapid calling Vivek Agnihotri's film 'brilliant movie'

File Photo

After IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid's recent apology following his remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, now Anupam Kher has reacted to the same and spoke about how truth always triumphs.

During an interview with an online portal recently, Nadav Lapid issued an apology for his comments and called The Kashmir Files a 'brilliant film'. He said, "I didn’t want to insult anyone, and my aim was never to insult people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally totally totally apologize if that’s the way they interpreted."

Reacting to the apology, Anupam Kher, on Thursday, tweeted about truth always prevailing. "Ultimately Truth always triumphs! Truth always wins in the end! And sometimes wisdom also puts you on the spot," he said.

Interestingly, just a few days back, Nadav had said that he stands by his former remarks and maintained that he knew how to recognize propaganda disguised as a movie. "Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude, manipulative, and violent propaganda film," the Israeli filmmaker had said.

At the time, Anupam Kher had been very open about his displeasure over the IFFI head jury calling the film 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' based. Anupam Kher had also then met with Israel’s Counsel General Kobb Shoshani who apologised 'on behalf of the government.'

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit Community in the 1990s. The film, released in March 2022, obtained varied responses from critics as well as the audience.