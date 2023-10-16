Will Smith breaks silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations in memoir: ‘A sort of emotional blindness…’

Will Smith says reading Jada Pinket Smith's memoir Worthy made him realise that “she lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized.”

Recently, bombshell revelations about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith came to light with Jada Pinkett’s memoir Worthy. Now, Will has finally broken silence on the same.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed on a press tour of her memoir Worthy, that they had been separated for six years prior to the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith infamously stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. She said, “Even though we hadn’t been calling each other husband and wife in a long time, I said, ‘I’m his wife now. We in this.’ That’s just who I am, That’s the gift I have to offer, like, ‘Hey, I’m riding with you.”

In an email to the New York Times, Will Smith said that his wife’s memoir made him realize that “she lived a life more on the edge than he’d realized.” He added, “When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life. a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties.”

Earlier, in an interview with an NBC News special with Hoda Kotb, Jada shared, “I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there would never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.” She also revealed that Chris Rock had once asked her out on a date amid the rumors of her and Will Smith’s divorce.

The couple met in 1994 when Jada Pinkett Smith auditioned to play Will Smith’s girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. They both married in 1997 in her hometown. share two children, Jaden and Willow.

