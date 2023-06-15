The highest-rated Ramayana film starred Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston as Lord Ram, was banned in India for this reason

A still from Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

As Adipurush gears up for its grand release, it joins a long list of films based on the mythological epic Ramayana. For even decades, several film industries, ranging from Hindi to Telugu, and even the TV world, have adapted this timeless tale for screen. But interestingly, the highest-rated and most-acclaimed film based on Ramayana was not even made in India. And for the longest time, it wasn’t screened in the country.

The highest-rated Ramayana film of all time...

In 1992, Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako produced and directed the anime version of Ramayana, an Indo-Japanese production titled Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. The animated film was made in both Hindi and English with Arun Govil reprising his role in the Hindi version and being joined by Amrish Puri as Ravana, Namrata Sawhney as Sita, and Shatrughan Sinha as the narrator. The English version also featured notable names like Rahul Bose, Pearl Padamsee, and Cyrus Broacha. The film has a rating of 9.2 on IMDb, higher than all films based on Ramayana and even Ramanand Sagar’s eponymous TV show.

When Ramayana starred Walter White with narration from Darth Vader

The film was praised for its groundbreaking animation and crisp narrative style. In 2001, it was edited and adapted for a US release. In this new edition, Lord Rama was voiced by Bryan Cranston, who was starring in Malcolm in the Middle at the time and in a few years, would go on to portray the iconic role of Walter White in Breaking Bad. The film also had narration from none other than the legendary James Earl Jones, best known as the voice of Darth Vader in the Star Wars films.

Why Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was banned in India

But while Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was appreciated in Japan and worldwide, it did not get an India release for over three years. It was banned in India at the time because of the polarised and communal environment during the Babri Masjid riots. The Hindi version was eventually aired on Doordarshan in 1995. Both the versions are available on YouTube now.