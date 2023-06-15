Kriti Sanon on sharing screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush amid dating rumours: 'I couldn’t imagine anyone else...'

Prabhas-Kriti Sanon/File photo

The mythological drama Adipurush, based on Ramayana, has been the most awaited film since its announcement three years back. Prabhas and Kriti Sanon play Raghava (Rama) and Janaki (Sita) in the Om Raut directorial. Since last year, it has been rumoured that both the stars are dating each other, though Kriti has specifically denied them.

The team released its action trailer in a grand pre-release event in Tirupati last week. The Baahubali star talked about his marriage plans at the event while standing next to Kriti. While giving his speech, he was interrupted by a fan who asked him when will he get married to which the actor replied, "Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only."

Now, in a recent interview, Kriti has opened up about sharing screen space with Prabhas in Adipurush. Talking to ETimes, she said, "I had heard he was reserved and initially he did come across as shy. But there wasn’t much ice to break. I just casually started talking about how my first film was a Telugu movie and it’s tough to act in a language that I didn’t know, then he opened up and started talking. He is incredibly grounded, warm and respectful. He has very expressive eyes and a calm demeanour and I couldn’t imagine anyone else playing Raghava (in Adipurush)."

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, the film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Sesh (Lakshmana), and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman (Bajrang). Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush was initially slated to hit theatres on January 12 earlier this year but was pushed ahead to strengthen its VFX. It will now be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16 in 3D and 2D versions.



