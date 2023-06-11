Adipurush makers rubbish rumours of overpriced tickets for seats next to 'reserved Hanuman Ji seat' in theatres

Devdatta Nage as Hanuman in Adipurush/File photo

Adipurush has been the most awaited movie in the Indian film industry since its announcement in 2020 as the audiences can't wait to watch how the mythological tale of Ramayana has been adapted for the big screen. The Om Raut mythological drama features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage as Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman respectively.

The team launched the film's action trailer at a grand pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday this week, where they also announced that every theatre showing Adipurush will have one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. Their note on their social media read, "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. Hear the history of paying respects to the greatest devotee of Rama. We started this great work in an unknown way. We all must see the Adipurusha built with great grandeur and grandeur in the presence of Lord Hanuman."

After this, some reports claimed that the tickets for the seats next to the 'Lord Hanuman seat' will be overpriced. Now, on Sunday, the production house T-Series has issued a clarification over these rumours as it took to its Twitter handle and wrote, "#FraudAlert. There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram!".

#FraudAlert



There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information!



Jai Shri Ram! — T-Series (@TSeries) June 11, 2023

Written and directed by Om Raut, the mythological drama will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16 worldwide. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles.



