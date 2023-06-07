'Adipurush' Prabhas announces wedding venue amid dating rumours with Kriti Sanon, reveals marriage plans

Prabhas announces wedding venue amid dating rumours with Kriti Sanon

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. As the release date of the movie nears, the makers dropped another trailer for the movie and held a grand event in Tirupathi. At the event, Prabhas revealed his marriage plans.

On Tuesday, The makers of Adipurush dropped an action trailer with a grand event in Tirupati which was attended by the cast of the film. While giving his speech, Prabhas was interrupted by a fan who asked him when will he get married to which the actor replied, “Marriage? Someday, I’ll get married in Tirupati only.”

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon who have teamed up for the first time for Om Raut’s Adipurush have been rumored to be dating for some time now. However, the duo have denied the same. Earlier Varun Dhawan answered a question about Kriti Sanon not being on the list of eligible single women, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam… kisi ke dil me hai (Kriti Sanon isn't on the list because her name is written on someone else' heart).”

He further said, “Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath (There's someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one).” This fuelled the dating rumours, however, later reacting to his statement, Kriti Sanon told BBC, “When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad…”

Kriti Sanon also issued a clarification after the event and said, “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan as Raghava, Janaki, Laxmana, and Lankesh respectively. The movie which is based on Sanskrit epic Ramayana, is scheduled to release on June 16 in theatres.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar in the pipeline and Kriti Sanon has Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath-Part 1 which also stars Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan and Elli AvrRam in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on October 20.

