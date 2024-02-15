Twitter
Meet actor with Rs 3000 crore net worth, still takes metro to set, secretly donated crores, took 90% pay cut to save...

This superstar has given multiple hit franchises and is worth Rs 3000 crore but still routinely rides public transport to work

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

For over two decades, Keanu Reeves has been at the top of the ladder in the list of global superstars. With hit franchises like The Matrix and John Wick, he has not only been a box office draw but also a beloved actor. Part of his appeal is his stardom of course, but a large chunk of it comes from his unassuming, down-to-earth nature. That, and a range of philanthropic activities, have made him ‘internet’s boyfriend’.

Keanu Reeves’ net worth and impressive wealth

Courtesy his work in films and his other business investments, Keanu Reeves is an extremely wealthy man. Yahoo Finance puts his net worth at around $380 million (roughly Rs 3000 crore). He has a mansion in California and a number of swanky cars too. He is also the co-owner of Arch Motorcycles in Los Angeles. For years, he did not own a home until he purchased his current 5600-square-foot house in Hollywood Hills in 2003.

Keanu Reeves’ simple living

There are several stories of Keanu’s goodwill and generous nature, some true, some exaggerated, and many completely fabricated. For instance, there was a story about him donating 70% of his salary from The Matrix (around $31.5 million) to cancer charity but his spokesperson denied it last year. Nevertheless, Keanu has been known to donate several millions to charities including Stand Up to Cancer and the SickKids Foundation. Most of these donations are secret. But perhaps the most endearing of his habits is taking the public transport routinely. Since 2015, he has been spotted riding the subway (the American equivalent of the metro train) to work several times, often leaving his seat for elderly passengers.

When Keanu Reeves agreed to a 90% pay cut

While working on the 2000s sports comedy The Replacement, Keanu Reeves reportedly slashed 90% of his fees. This was done to save the studio money and allow them to cast Gene Hackman in a supporting role. But while Keanu did save the film at that stage, it floundered at the box office. Made on a budget of $50 million, it only earned $100K profit at the box office. Yet, the actor’s generous gesture is still talked about with awe.

