John Wick Chapter 4 Twitter review: Moviegoers call Keanu Reeves film 'a pure masterpiece' with 'best action scenes'

John Wick Chapter 4/Twitter

Headlined by Keanu Reeves in the titular role, the action thriller John Wick: Chapter 4 is the fourth installment in the John Wick series and has been released in the theatres on March 24. The Hollywood film is directed by Chad Stahelski, who has also helmed the previous three films in the franchise.

Moviegoers who have seen the film on its first day first show have called it 'a pure masterpiece' sharing their reviews on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. The audiences are also going gaga over its action sequences calling John Wick: Chapter 4 as one of the best action films ever made.

A cine-goer wrote, "#JohnWick4 Review: A PURE MASTERPIECE! #KeanuReeves at his Best! Fight scenes so good! Great storyline !! Last 30 mins fight scenes are BEST IN HOLLYWOOD". While another tweeted, "JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is a blast! Building towards a grand finale with more brooding emotion than any film in the franchise so far, the slick execution and energized action continue to make this series something special!"

"JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is an absolute banger. Earns every bit of that runtime, with Keanu Reeves once again performing the most insane stunts and Chad Stahelski providing some of the best action filmmaking. The third act and finale had the whole crowd cheering like no other", read another tweet.

Another moviegoer tweeted, "Just walked out of John Wick 4 and not only is it the best film in the series but it’s one of the best action films I’ve seen in a long time with some of the best action and choreography in the genre. Like there’s this one LONG action scene with mind-blowing camera work. You’ll know when you see it because it put a giant smile on my face."

#JohnWick4 Review :

A PURE MASTERPIECE !



- #KeanuReeves at his Best !

- Fight scenes SO FUCKING GOOD

- Great storyline !!

- Cinematography



Last 30 mins fight scenes BEST IN HOLLYWOOD



(10/10) pic.twitter.com/e0NkG1Il6u — (@ItzKeshh) March 23, 2023

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is a fucking blast! Building towards a grand finale with more brooding emotion than any film in the franchise so far, the slick execution and energized action continue to make this series something special! #JohnWick4 #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/UtZcNUC0jv — Carson Timar (@BPMovieReviews) March 15, 2023

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 is an absolute banger. Earns every bit of that runtime, with Keanu Reeves once again performing the most insane stunts and Chad Stahelski providing some of the best action filmmaking. The third act and finale had the whole crowd cheering like no other #SXSW pic.twitter.com/UmzKGSR7Ds — kevin l.lee (@Klee_FilmReview) March 14, 2023

Like there’s this one LONG action scene with mind blowing camera work. You’ll know when you see it because it put a giant smile on my face March 23, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 pushes the envelope in the action genre as we know it. The cast is STACKED and the fight scenes are dynamic! After 4 movies, you’d think there’d be some fatigue. This is not the case, you’ll just have to see it for yourself. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6LR6TxBkmT — Felicia (@becomingfelicia) March 7, 2023

Apart from Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, and the late actor Lance Reddick who passed away a few days ago.



READ | Who was Lance Reddick? Know all about The Wire, John Wick actor and how he died 'suddenly' at 60