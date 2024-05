CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: CSK eye major win against RR

Follow live score from match 61 of TATA IPL 2024 between CSK and RR here.

In the IPL 2024's 61st match, Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rajasthan Royals are currently positioned second on the table, having won 8 out of their 11 matches, accumulating 16 points with a net run rate of +0.476.

Chennai Super Kings, with 6 wins and 6 losses, are placed fourth, earning 12 points with a net run rate of +0.491.