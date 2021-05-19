'She’s the One': A$AP Rocky confirms dating Rihanna

Months after speculations of dating rumours, American rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed that he is indeed dating pop star, Rihanna. During an interaction with GQ Magazine, Rocky addressed her as "The love of my life" and "My lady". Declaring Rihanna as she is 'the one', he couldn't stop gushing over his ladylove.

A$AP Rocky told the magazine, "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."

Rocky revealed that his new song 'All Smiles' have glimpses of Rihanna. He further said, "I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view."

In December 2020, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted holding hands on this Christmas Eve. According to E! News, the 32 years old supposed couple was clicked walking together while holding hands in Rihanna's home country, Barbados. Both of them were dressed in black while wearing masks and held hands on a pier on their way to a Catamaran sunset cruise with friends.

Rocky and Rihanna had flown separately to the Caribbean nation days earlier. As per E! News the 'Umbrella' singer was born and raised in Barbados and while her family still lives there, she maintains a luxury beachfront home in Barbados.

Talking about it, a source told People, "Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday. A$AP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."