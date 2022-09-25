Search icon
Oral health: How to protect your teeth if you have a sweet tooth

Eating sugar is the leading cause of tooth decay, resulting in cavities due to the acids which are created by the bacteria inside our mouth.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Photo: Pexels

Having a sweet tooth is a pretty common condition for many people. But eating too much sugar or processed food can wreak havoc on the state of your oral health. If you are somebody who consumes too much sugary stuff then there is a high chance of developing cavities. Eating sugar is the leading cause of tooth decay, resulting in cavities due to the acids which are created by the bacteria inside our mouth.

Ways to protect your teeth from sugar:

Brush strokes- Apart from brushing in the morning and before bed, carry a portable or disposable toothbrush with you each day, especially if you enjoy a sugary snack or drink. Do flossing regularly to dislodge sugar food stuck between teeth. This way you can give your teeth a brush anytime.

Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?

Balancing act- Reducing sugary food and drink is good. Reducing the frequency that you eat and drink them is even better so that your teeth are protected from germs which develop cavities.

Mind the gaps- Up to 40% of the surface area of your teeth lies in the gaps between them. Keep them clean.

Snack attack- Chocolates and sweet treats may be tempting. But don't forget to reduce the intake of these as they contribute to cavities.

Rinse and repeat- It's a good idea to rinse your mouth out with water after eating. If you use a mouthwash, make sure it contains fluoride.

Visit the dentist- Visit your dentist every 6 months for proper cleaning and check-up. 

Always look after your happy smile!

 

