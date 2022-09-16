Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?



Everyone wants a white tooth but sometimes it's beyond our control. Tooth discoloration includes several reasons such as aging, smoking, genetics, or due to not taking care of your oral hygiene. Everyone’s teeth aren't white but that doesn't mean that slightly yellowish teeth are not healthy. Variables in enamel thickness, still as enamel shade, give off different colors aside from white, which are perfectly natural.