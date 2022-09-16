Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?

Tooth discoloration includes several reasons such as aging, smoking, genetics, or due to not taking care of your oral hygiene.
Everyone wants a white tooth but sometimes it's beyond our control. Tooth discoloration includes several reasons such as aging, smoking, genetics, or due to not taking care of your oral hygiene. Everyone’s teeth aren't white but that doesn't mean that slightly yellowish teeth are not healthy. Variables in enamel thickness, still as enamel shade, give off different colors aside from white, which are perfectly natural.
1. Off- white teeth
Teeth that aren't perfectly white can still be healthy. The teeth are considered unhealthy if their color is attributed to plaque buildup or staining. Having off-white teeth is usually healthy.
2. Food
Teeth stains have many causes. Certain foods and drinks can cause teeth stains such as pizza or pasta.
3. Oral hygiene
Cleaning your teeth twice a day using proper tooth brushing and flossing techniques is a must if you want to maintain stainless teeth and good oral hygiene.
4. Genetics
In some cases, people are helpless as tooth discoloration is additionally a product of several biological factors, including the transparency of your enamel.
5. Dentist
Visit your dentist in every 6 months for proper deep cleaning.
6. Smoking and aging
One of the most important contributors to yellow teeth is smoking and also, as you grow older, your teeth may get a little yellow in color.