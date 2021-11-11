Infallible Pharma set to revolutionise the critical care segment in India

Truly vibrant and energetic, Mr. Hari Om, Chairman, Infallible Pharma Private Ltd entered the pharma segment driven by his desire to ensure the availability of medicines in critical care at affordable price. A young industry leader, he has been instrumental in serving the needy and saving lives during the time of coronavirus pandemic.

Starting its operations as a pharma distribution company in critical care segment, Infallible Pharma gradually emerged as a full-fledged pharmaceutical company which gained considerable reputation in anticoagulant, antibiotic and critical care medicines segments. It achieved number one position in Heparin Sodium Injection, a blood thinner used to prevent and treat blood clots, selling over 8 lakh 50 thousand viles of this prescription drug on a monthly basis. Currently, Infallible Pharma is one of the largest manufacturers of Heparin Sodium injection in India.

A well recognized and leading supplier injectable medicines to hospitals and nursing homes across India in the fastest growing segment of critical care  parenteral injectable therapy  Infallible Pharma is number one in production of critical care medicines in India. Its also one of the largest providers of the medicines used in dialysis care in India. With its manufacturing facilities in Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Infallible Pharma produces primarily injectable medicines apart from oral capsules and tablets. The company is also all set to mark its entry into Hepatitis segment.

Buoyed by the high demand for its products, Infallible Pharma had registered Rs 66 crore turnover and this year we have already registered a turnover of Rs 140 crore and look forward to touch Rs 250 crore in near future,said Mr. Hari Om, Chairman, Infallible Pharma Private Ltd. According to him, during the corona pandemic suddenly there was a dearth of critical care medicines due to the unexpected stoppage of imports but Infallible Pharma takes pride in saying that it attended all the emergency calls and supplied the required medicines without any disruptions.

Both pharmacies and hospitals are the clientele of Infallible Pharma which supplies its products in 330 hospitals pan-India and these include Apollo, Fortis and all big hospital brands, among others. Infallible Pharma supplies to both pharmacy and the hospitals and soon with its rising capacity it aims to fulfil the requirement of 700-800 hospitals.

Apart from India, Infallible Pharma is expanding its wings in South America and Latin American counters. Especially in anticoagulant a.k.a blood thinner medicine segment, the company has grown its presence exponentially and it aims to raise its export to 50 percent of its turnover this year. It also exports its antibiotics to US and Russia.

Infallible Pharmas products include Antibiotics, Anesthetical and nephrology segments and its customer base includes Glan Pharma, Aishwarya Healthcare, Cipla, Shri Anand Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Pharmacy. With its focus on growing its ICU and anesthetic drugs range, Infallible Pharma has more than 120 Medical Representatives (MRs) in its team who meet doctors and deliver products in hospitals and pharmacies. The company further aims to recruit 250 MRs this year.

“We are present in almost all the districts and major cities in India, while our major market is south, north-east India and UP. Around 90% of our business comes from West and South India and currently we are expanding heavily in North India. We give utmost attention to our brand value creation, added Mr. Hari Om. While the company has been the manufacturer of life-saving drugs, it takes pride in distributing the necessary medicines in corona free of cost under the visionary leadership of Mr. Hari Om.

Infallible Pharma is moving ahead with its mission to serve humanity by supplying affordable medicines, as well as other healthcare products and services around the globe, thus becoming a globally acclaimed and trusted pharmaceutical company. It aims to rank among the top global Indian Pharmaceutical companies recognized for its quality standards, timely delivery, cost effectiveness, and an ever widening portfolio of healthcare products  both in India and overseas.

For more information you can visit the website: http://www.infalliblepharma.com/

