Cholesterol is a sticky substance that participates in many body processes. Cholesterol has an important role in the formation of cells, vitamins and hormones in our body, but its excessive amount is very harmful to the body. Actually, there are two types of cholesterol. High-Density Cholesterol (HDL) and Low-Density Cholesterol (LDL). LDL cholesterol is called bad cholesterol because it accumulates in the arteries of the blood and prevents the flow of blood, due to which there is unnecessary pressure on the heart and causes many diseases.

Bad cholesterol increases due to the consumption of the wrong food and avoiding healthy things. Things made from saturated fat i.e. palm oil, coconut oil, refined oil etc. increase bad cholesterol. An increase in bad cholesterol increases the risk of heart attack, heart failure, stroke etc. It is a matter of concern that there is a high possibility of increasing cholesterol in winter. That's why people who already have BP problems, they should consume healthy things in their diet so that bad cholesterol can be reduced and good cholesterol can be increased.

To reduce bad cholesterol in winter, increase the intake of the following things

JE's oatmeal or Oatmeal- According to Mayo Clinic, JE's oatmeal is very beneficial in reducing bad cholesterol. It contains soluble fiber which reduces LDL. Apart from oatmeal, whole grains or sprouted grains, apples and sugarcane are also helpful in reducing bad cholesterol. You can consume these things during breakfast in the morning.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids- Consumption of omega-3 fatty acids reduces bad cholesterol. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in abundance in oily fish. Apart from this, it also removes the problem of blood pressure and blood clotting. Having adequate amounts of omega-3 fatty acids in the body greatly reduces the risk of sudden death. Apart from fish, omega-3 fatty acids are also found in chia seeds, mustard seeds, linseed seeds etc. These have the ability to increase good cholesterol or healthy cholesterol. The highest amount of good cholesterol can be found in salmon, tuna fish. Consume fruits which have seeds in winter such as chia seeds, ragi, linseed seeds, jowar, millet etc.

Consuming almond kernels and other dry fruits obtained from trees reduces bad cholesterol. It has also been found in a recent study that even in people who already have heart complications, the consumption of walnuts reduces it all. Walnuts are rich in multivitamins and antioxidants. Bad cholesterol is greatly reduced by this and good cholesterol is increased. Although all types of dry fruits contain more calories, almonds should not be consumed in excess.

Avocado- Avocado contains monosaturated fatty acids which reduce bad cholesterol. Research has found that daily consumption of avocado keeps the heart healthy and reduces bad cholesterol. It is helpful in reducing weight for people suffering from obesity. Avocados can be eaten as a salad.