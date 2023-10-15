Headlines

Wordle 849 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 16

To help you out, here is the Wordle 849 answer for October 16.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 849 answer for October 16.

Wordle 849 answer for October 16

The answer of Wordle 849 for October 16 is GRAPH. Graph is a diagram showing the relation between variable quantities, typically of two variables, each measured along one of a pair of axes at right angles.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

