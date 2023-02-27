DNA Explainer: Faulty government carbines reason behind Umesh Pal murder? Know what happened

CCTV footage of Umesh Pal murder case (File photo)

The brutal and shocking murder of Umesh Pal triggered a political row in Uttar Pradesh, sparking allegations that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating under the leadership of BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the evening of February 24 outside his residence in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The assailants who murdered Umesh Pal had fired several rounds at him and his two bodyguards, one of whom succumbed to his injuries while protecting Pal. The assailants were carrying multiple guns and bombs, and the harrowing attack on the witness’s vehicle was caught on CCTV.

What happened the day Umesh Pal got murdered?

According to the CCTV footage recording reviewed by the police, lawyer Umesh Pal and his two bodyguards were sitting in a white Hyundai Creta when six assailants approached the car and started firing rounds.

One of the bodyguards fell to the ground without firing a single shot from his carbine, while the other bodyguard attempted to fire but got injured before he could take the shot. Umesh Pal escaped to a passageway but was attacked with more bombs and bullets, leading to his death.

One question was in everyone’s minds after seeing the shocking video of the attack – did the government-appointed bodyguard not have training for such an event? Why didn’t he use his government gun to attack the assailants?

Were the government carbines faulty?

Despite the two bodyguards carrying weapons during the shootout, they didn’t fire a single shot. In the CCTV footage, the two can be seen attempting to fire but didn’t. Meanwhile, Umesh Pal got killed in just a matter of 47 seconds.

Questions are being raised on the functionality of the government carbines since both the guards attempted to fire their guns but failed. After killing the guards, one of the six accused was seen picking up the carbine, and tried to use it, but ended up dropping it back on the floor.

Is it because the carbines were not functional and were just for show? Or did the attack happen because the bodyguards were not given proper training when it comes to protecting the witness?

The murder of Umesh Pal is still being investigated by the Uttar Pradesh authorities, and the government has said that all those behind this conspiracy will be brought to justice soon.

