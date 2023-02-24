Watch: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir nails Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu hook step in dance at wedding

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Naatu Naatu

Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from RRR, continues to make waaves across the globe. Having won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, it is now a hot contender to win an Oscar in the same category too. But more than the awards, it has been the cultural impact of the song that has amazed many. There have been countless videos of foreigners dancing to the track in public. Now, a new video has emerged showing Pakistani actress Hania Aamir grooving to the song.

A video posted by a wedding page on Instagram shows the popular Pakistani actress and a young boy matching steps to Naatu Naatu at a wedding. “Hania Aamir breaking the dance floor at #umerkidua,” read the caption of the video, which shows Hania, dressed in golden green salwar suit, recreating Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s steps from the famous song. The song is the Hindi version of Naatu Naatu, which was titled Naacho Naacho, and the crowd seems to appreciate and applaud Hania’s energetic performance.

“Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well,” read one comment on the video. As the video was shared on other platforms, many fans praised how RRR and Naatu Naatu’s influence has crossed borders. “Pakistani actors dancing to Telugu song. This is impact of RRR,” wrote one fan. Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song was shot in Ukraine and has been praised for its choreography.

Hania Aamir, 26, is an actress who appears in Urdu serials and films. Having begun her career with the 2016 comedy Jaanan, she gained fame the following year with a grey role in the TV show Titli. She currently stars in the popular TV show Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.