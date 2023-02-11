Desi dancers nail Ram Charan and NTR Junior's Naatu Naatu hook step, viral video amazes internet

screengrab

New Delhi: We're sure you remember the social media frenzy that erupted when the Telugu film RRR hit theatres. Aside from receiving positive reviews, the film's songs became chartbuster hits, particularly the upbeat dance track Naatu Naatu. Who can forget Ram Charan and NTR Junior's smooth choreography? Well now a girl and boy have refreshed the memory of netizens with the perfect cover of the song and you will find yourself playing the clip on loop. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Mitesh Roy and it has garnered 322,000 views.

In the viral video, the boy and girl can be seen dancing to Ram Charan and NTR Junior's Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie . They can be seen pulling off the song’s hook step flawlessly. They both even added their own twist in the end and the clip is just too good to miss out on.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 322,000 views. Of course, the internet absolutely loved the dance clip. The comments section is replete with words like “superb” and “amazing”. See some of the comments below:

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Second Oscar awad aapko bhi milega ye song ke liye!” shared an Instagram user. “One day u both are going celeb,” posted another. “This is so so goood,” commented a third. “OMG! I loved the dance video Wow!” wrote a fourth.