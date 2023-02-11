Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Desi dancers nail Ram Charan and NTR Junior's Naatu Naatu hook step, viral video amazes internet

Well now a girl and boy have refreshed the memory of netizens with the perfect cover of the song and you will find yourself playing the clip on loop.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Desi dancers nail Ram Charan and NTR Junior's Naatu Naatu hook step, viral video amazes internet
screengrab

New Delhi: We're sure you remember the social media frenzy that erupted when the Telugu film RRR hit theatres. Aside from receiving positive reviews, the film's songs became chartbuster hits, particularly the upbeat dance track Naatu Naatu. Who can forget Ram Charan and NTR Junior's smooth choreography? Well now a girl and boy have refreshed the memory of netizens with the perfect cover of the song and you will find yourself playing the clip on loop. The video is shared on Instagram by user named Mitesh Roy and it has garnered 322,000 views. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mitesh Roy (@roy_mitesh)

In the viral video, the boy and girl can be seen dancing to Ram Charan and NTR Junior's Naatu Naatu song from RRR movie . They can be seen pulling off the song’s hook step flawlessly. They both even added their own twist in the end and the clip is just too good to miss out on.

After being shared online, the video garnered over 322,000 views.  Of course, the internet absolutely loved the dance clip. The comments section is replete with words like “superb” and “amazing”. See some of the comments below:

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Second Oscar awad aapko bhi milega ye song ke liye!” shared an Instagram user. “One day u both are going celeb,” posted another. “This is so so goood,” commented a third. “OMG! I loved the dance video Wow!” wrote a fourth.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.