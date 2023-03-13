Vaathi OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Dhanush-starrer in Tamil and Telugu

Dhanush in Vaathi

Dhanush's bilingual film, Vaathi (Tamil) aka Sir (Telugu) released in cinemas on February 17 with positive responses from the masses and critics. After impressing the masses on the big screen, Dhanush's latest film is all set to have a grand OTT premiere. Yes, the OTT release date of Vaathi aka Sir is out, and it is closer than you think.

Dhanush-starrer Venky Atluri's directorial also marks Dhanush's debut in Telugu cinema. The film earned rave reviews at the box office and went on earn over Rs 80 crores (gross) at the Indian box office. Vaathi even gave tough competition to Hollywood biggie Ant-Man 3 and Bollywood's mega release Shehzada at certain sections. After setting the box office records, Vaathi will have it's digital premiere on Netflix. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will be available on Netflix from 17 March.

Netflix India shared the announcement on their social media handle with the poster of the film, and wrote, "If @dhanushkraja was our #Vaathi, we’d be ready to give up P.T period to attend his class! Vaathi is coming to Netflix on the 17th of March!"

Here's the post

During the trailer launch, the film’s director Venky Atluri said that he was inspired to make this film by some incidents from his student days. “I finished my class 12 around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi,” he said. As per the data shared by Sacnilk, Vaathi grossed Rs 84.87 crores in three weeks from all languages.

