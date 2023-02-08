Vaathi trailer: Dhanush is a teacher who fights in this action-packed film about the business of education

Dhanush in Vaathi trailer

The trailer of Vaathi, Dhanush’s upcoming film, was unveiled in a grand event in Chennai today. The film, titled Sir in Telugu, is Dhanush’s first bilingual film and marks his Telugu-language debut as well. The film’s trailer shows Dhanush showcase both his romantic and dramatic sides, earning praise from fans.

The trailer opens with Samuthirakani’s character, a businessman, talking about the commerce of education and how government schools should be taken over by private entities. We then meet Dhanush, a teacher, who joins a new school. Romance brews as he meets the biology teacher of the same shool, played by Samyuktha. The trailer then takes a dramatic turn as Samuthirakani returns with an ultimatum to turn profit. But Dhanush rebels and decides to take on the rich and the powerful.

The trailer shows a few high-powered action sequences with Dhanush beating up goons and sending them flying. Reating to the trailer, a fan wrote, “There is nothing this man cannot do.” Another added, “Dhanush is back with power packed humble, action flick in Vaathi.” Many said they had goosebumps watching the trailer.

At a recent press interaction, the film’s director Venky Atluri had said that he was inspired to make this film by some incidents from his student days. “I finished my class 12 around 1998. That’s when the private schools were really flourishing and were slowly taking over the government schools. It had become a big issue back then and even got the government involved to sort this issue. Some of these events inspired me to make Vaathi,” he said.

The film has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. Both versions of the film will release worldwide on February 17.