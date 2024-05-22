'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Home Ministry office in North Block gets bomb threat mail, security officials conduct searches

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

Jennifer Lopez says she ‘feels misunderstood’ amid divorce rumours with Ben Affleck: 'We are so...'

Calcutta HC cancels all OBC certificates issued since 2010, says services of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Virat Kohli on verge of massive record as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Meet Indian king who married 10 times, had 88 children and 350 concubines, he was...

8 healthy juices that improve digestion

Indian to win most Player of the Tournament in T20 World Cup

7 must-watch Indian web series streaming for free on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Be Able To Win 272 Seats With Decreasing Voter Turnout?

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Is Asaduddin Owaisi Missing From Action? | AIMIM | Hyderabad |LS Polls

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will Congress Be Able To Win In Amethi And Raebareli? | Rahul Gandhi

Katrina Kaif pregnant with first child, planning to deliver baby in London? Actress' representative issues statement

Watch: Anil Kapoor hijacks The Great Indian Kapil Show, Farah Khan reveals which actor is 'most kanjoos' in Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt quits Welcome 3 after fallout with Akshay Kumar? Report says he walked out after first day because...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'When I bid for...': Vijay Mallya on Virat Kohli ahead of RCB vs RR eliminator today

Vijay Mallya had to forego his ownership of RCB due to the legal proceedings against him.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 22, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The stage is set for the much-awaited RCB vs RR eliminator to be played in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The match will start at 7.30 pm at Narendra Modi Stadium. Before this, Vijay Mallya, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner, praised RCB star Virat Kohli for his impressive performance in the ongoing IPL 2024. Mallya said he couldn't have made a better choice when he bid for Virat Kohli in the inaugural IPL auction. Kohli was bought by RCB for USD 30,000 ahead of the 2008 IPL following his title-winning run with India's U19 World Cup.

In a tweet, Mallya wrote, "When I bid for the RCB franchise and I bid for Virat, my inner instinct told me that I could not have made better choices. My inner instinct tells me that RCB have the best chance to go for the IPL Trophy. Onward and Upward. Best of luck." Mallya currently lives in the United Kingdom and is trying to avoid extradition to India.

 

 

RCB have made a tremendous comeback after losing seven out of their first eight games to qualify for the playoffs with six straight victories. Kohli has so far fetched 708 runs from 14 innings. RCB, however, hasn't been able to lift the trophy despite reaching the final thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

READ | RCB cancels practice, press meet after threat to Virat Kohli's security ahead of IPL 2024 eliminator: Report

Mallya is accused in a bank loan default matter of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He has been living in the UK since March 2016. The same year he had to forego his ownership of RCB due to the legal proceedings against him.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India's biggest flop was most expensive film ever, had 4 pan-India superstars, earned Rs 8 crore, producer went bankrupt

Indian government issues ‘high-risk’ warning, attackers can access…

10000mAh, 22.5W fast charging power banks under Rs 1000 on Amazon

This star's husband convinced her to pose naked, sold nude photos, murdered her; then killed...

Jr NTR surprises fans on birthday, announces NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel, shares details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement