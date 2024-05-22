Top 5 Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats Under Rs 1000 Only On Amazon

Looking to score big on quality Kashmir willow cricket bats without being in the high budget aura? Look no further than Amazon's top 5 picks under Rs. 1000! These bats offer exceptional value for money, combining durability, performance, and affordability.

Cricket is the love of the youth, increasing over time to its peak. And the love for the game should not be compromised due to the unavailability of resources because of high prices. Relive the game with the range of Kashmir Willow Cricket Bats within your budget. Whether you're a beginner honing your skills or a seasoned player looking for a reliable backup, these bats are designed to help you achieve your best on the pitch. Don't compromise on quality, grab one of these top-rated bats today and elevate your cricket game to new heights!

Perfect bat for the modern day batsmen looking to play all round the wicket

The cricket bat is easy to grip and hold, thanks to a rubber sleeve offering extra comfort when holding the bat, this handle allows for longer practice sessions time and time again

Exclusive shape for optimal performance, the cricket bat boasts a nice shape which delivers superb pick-up as such, the bat feels lighter than it actually is, allowing for better control when swinging and hitting

This cricket bat is lightweight yet durable the bat come in a full adult size, making it perfect for club usage or individual practice

RMax Kashmir willow bat is lightweight with superior quality.This wooden cricket bat comes in full size – 7 for practice and play professionally. In addition, cricket bag is included to cover the quality bat.

Rmax Kashmir willow bat is especially designed for leather ball or you may play with tennis ball as well. It is recommended to play normal or professional.

This Cricket bat have dimensions as length 86 cm, width 10 cm, height 4 cm and handle 30 cm. It is great fit for 14 years and above.

This cricket bat compact design suitable for kids, adults or professionals. Unique pattern design kashmir willow cricket bat play longer hours.

This cricket bat is made from premium Kashmir willow wood, with a weight ranging from 1050 to 1200 grams.

It features thick edges and a pronounced bow, enhancing its pick-up. The bat's mid-to-low profile is ideal for playing with a tennis cricket ball.

Handcrafted by master craftsmen in India, it comes knocked-in and ready to play.

Suitable for boys, youth, and adults, this bat is perfect for recreational play, club-level matches, and school-level matches.

This popular willow cricket bat is designed for players aged 11 and above, including adult men and women

It caters to various playing levels, from beginner to advanced.

The bat's lightweight design and full size make it suitable for all age groups

As a Grade A++ bat, it is ideal for soft ball cricket, compatible with tennis balls, wind balls, Cosco balls, and rubber balls.

This bat is perfect for training and advanced practice sessions.

This cricket bat is crafted from Kashmir willow wood, weighing between 900 to 1050 grams.

It boasts thick edges and a pronounced bow, enhancing its pick-up and power.

Additionally, it features a hollow scoop on the back, specifically designed for tennis bats, which reduces weight and provides extra flexibility while hitting the ball.

The bat's sweet spot is positioned at a mid to low point, ensuring optimal performance.

Handcrafted by master craftsmen in India, this bat is ideal for playing with tennis cricket balls and comes pre-knocked-in, ready for immediate use.



