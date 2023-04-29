Urfi Javed almost trips with her bizarre outfit, netizens say ‘yamraj on earth’

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed often posts her unique yet bizarre fashion sense on social media. The Bigg Boss 0TT fame recently grabbed headlines when she posted a video where she can be seen arguing with a restaurant manager for not allowing her to enter the restaurant. Now, the model has posted a couple of photos that have netizens calling her ‘Yamraj’.

On Friday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram and shared the pictures in a new outfit and she even posted a video wherein she can be seen almost tripping because of her outfit. The model was seen wearing a blue long gown but what made her outfit different and weird was the four horns that were attached to her dress. She captioned the post, “Yo yo Uorfi Seengh!”

Urfi Javed’s new post gave netizens another reason to make fun of the model. One of the comments read, “This is the dress of Yamraj’s wife.” Another wrote, “Who’s that pokemon.” Another wrote, “your dress is just missing a tail.” Another wrote, “Yamraj ji on Earth.” Another wrote, “Blue Yamraj” One of the comments read, “Miracle, Uorfi in clothes.” Another commented, “are you trying to be Indian Lady Gaga?”

Recently, the model was seen wearing the same dress in a video that went viral on social media. In the video, she was seen having a verbal fight with a restaurant manager who denied her entry due to a full reservation. The model later took to her Instagram and wrote, “WTF! Is this really 21st-century Mumbai? I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It is okay if you don't agree with my fashion choices It's NOT to be treated differently for it. And if you are, admit it. Don't give lame excuses. Pissed off!”

Urfi Javed has worked in several television serials since the age of 19. She was last seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla XI where she appeared as a mischief maker. The actress was also seen participating in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, however, she was the first contestant to get evicted from the reality show.

Read Urfi Javed burns the internet with her sexy video in bold outfit made of clay: Watch