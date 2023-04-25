Search icon
Urfi Javed loses cool after being denied entry in restaurant over her clothes: 'WTF! Is this really 21st century?'

Urfi Javed has slammed the restaurant management for not allowing her entry into the eatery, and she questioned if this is 'the 21st century.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is furious as she was denied entry into a restaurant allegedly due to her clothes. On Tuesday, Urfi Javed shared an Instagram story, where she expressed anger towards the management of the restaurant. Urfi stated that it's okay if a person differs from her fashion choice, but it is unacceptable for her to be treated differently. 

In the story, Urfi wrote, "WTF! Is this really 21st-century Mumbai? I was denied entry at a restaurant today. It is okay if you don't agree with my fashion choices It's NOT to be treated differently for it. And if you are, admit it. Don't give lame excuses. Pissed off!" The actress did not specify where the incident took place but did tag food aggregator app Zomato in her post and used the hashtag Mumbai.

This is not the first time when Urfi has faced restrictions on entering public spaces. Last year in March, Urfi was invited to a news agency’s office. But, she was stopped by the security guards at the building. Reportedly, the guards were rude and she had a verbal argument with them. Later, Urfi mentioned the incident on her Instagram story and wrote, "The fact that I am not a star kid or I don't have a godfather and I don't have bouncers with me 24*7, people think less of me. But let me tell me you guys, I've started from the very bottom and I'm proud of it. Had I entered the venue with a very fancy car and bodyguards with me, this wouldn't have had happened."

She further explained, "I was invited to that place, I didn't just barge in there so the disrespect was unnecessary! Thanku and love to all let's all be a bit more kind to people around us." A popular actress, Urfi has worked in a number of TV serials since the age of 19 but is perhaps well known for her appearances in reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and the 14th season of MTV Spiltsvilla.

