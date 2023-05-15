Scoop trailer: Karishma Tanna stars in Hansal Mehta's gritty series on Jigna Vora, journalist who was framed for murder

Karishma Tanna in Scoop trailer

The trailer of upcoming Netflix show Scoop was released on Monday morning. The show, directed by Hansal Mehta, is based on the life and trials of journalist Jigna Vora, who was arrested and subsequently acquitted in a sensational murder case. The show stars Karishma Tanna as journalist Jagruti Pathak, who gets embroiled in a case of a fellow journalist’s murder.

The trailer opens with journalist Jagruti getting a call from gangster Chhota Rajan. We then learn that Jagruti is a crime reporter, who has become the Deputy Bureau Chief of her paper in just seven years. Known for delivering ‘big stories’ one after the other, Jagruti has friends and connections in the police force as well as the underworld. But a shocking murder turns her life upside down. Her rival and senior Jaideb Sen is shot and Jagruti finds herself becoming the prime suspect.

The story then deals with the fight Jagruti and her friends and family put up while trying to prove her innocent even as she is arrested and tried as a co-accused in the murder. The show is inspired by the real-life killing of J Dey, for which Jigna Vora was arrested and imprisoned for six years. Her book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, forms the basis for the story.

Speaking about the show, director and co-creator Hansal Mehta said, "As a filmmaker, my intention is to always tell stories that go beyond a weekend. In Scoop, I found that: a story that speaks urgently to our post truth times. Collaborating with someone as gifted as Mrunmayee brought in a sensibility that deeply enriched the show. All of this would not have been possible without Netflix and Matchbox Shots who nurtured our deep dive into the personal and professional world of Jagruti Pathak, allowing our vision to blossom.”

Scoop also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Harman Baweja, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles. The Hansal Mehta series will premiere on Netflix on June 2.