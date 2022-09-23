Hush Hush review: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna's crime-thriller is nail-biting

Hush Hush

Director: Tanuja Chandra

Star Cast: Juhi Chawla, Soha Ali Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and others

Genre: Crime-thriller

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 3.5 stars

Synopsis: Four headstrong women, dealing with their struggles, come together after a mysterious figure threatens one of them. What follows is an unpredictable journey, soaked in blood, made from a giant web of lies, and making their lives miserable.

Hush Hush review: When you have a director like Tanuja Chandra (director of Dushman, Sangharsh, writer of Tamanna), you know that you're in for a story that will revolve around the life and struggle of women, a story that will showcase the much-needed female perspective that is novel and enlightening at the same time.

The seven-episode series will take you on the journey of four distinctive women who are best friends and have different morals, values, and attitudes towards life.

Ishi Sangamitra (Juhi Chawla), a PR consultant, lives a life full of dark secrets. She is someone who is cursed, abused, and threatened by almost every influential personality. Yet, they can't do anything to her, as she is pandora's box, that can expose them at any time. Sahiba (Soha Ali Khan) is an ex-investigative journalist who gives up her successful career for her family. However, the journalist in her is still on a quest for righteousness. Zaira (Shahana Goswami) is one of the most successful fashion designers in India. Her ambition keeps her focused on her own world. She's isn't judgemental or emotional like Sahiba. Dolly (Kritika Kamra), is a sensible housewife, who struggles to keep her marriage alive by making multiple adjustments.

The lives of these friends go for a toss after they try to protect Ishi from getting killed. What follows is a cat and mouse game between them and inspector Geeta (Karishma Tanna). Why Ishi is attacked? What secrets Ishi is hiding? Why several influential personalities are behind Ishi's life? For the answer to all these questions, you have to watch the series.

Without giving out much, let us tell you that the show is a well-made crime thriller. It stays true to the genre and it also gives us a flavour of other genres such as love drama, a dysfunctional family drama seamlessly, without weakening the basic plot. The cast of the series is a dream team. It's hard to see such proficient female cast members together in Bollywood. They all have shined in their parts. Tanuja and her team of directors have made sure to give a 'scene-stealer' moment to every member. Ayesha Jhulka makes an impressive debut in the digital world. After watching her performance, it seems like Ayesha's true potential was never tested until Hush Hush. Karishma Tanna shines brilliantly as a no-nonsense inspector.

In the show, there are moments where Geeta feels emotionally vulnerable, and Tanna has handled those delicate moments like a pro. Shahana Goswami, Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra are fabulous in their respective parts. However, it is Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka, who will keep you engaged in the show. You would like to indulge further in the life of Ishi Sangamatra and Geeta Yadav. As the plot reveals itself layer by layer, you will have a change of perception toward these characters.

Although the plot of Hush Hush looks predictable after a point, the developments and revelations will leave you stunned. Talking about the shortcomings, as the show ends, you might find it incomplete. But they have created a universe, that aspires to grow bigger and better.

Conclusion: Hush Hush is a nail-biting thriller that will keep you invested till the last moment.